Posted: March 06, 2017

Prince Harry and Girlfriend, Meghan, Show PDA at Wedding In Jamaica

Prince Harry and Girlfriend, Meghan, Show PDA at Wedding In Jamaica
Prince Harry and Girlfriend, Meghan, Show PDA at Wedding In Jamaica
Prince Harry and Girlfriend, Meghan, Show PDA at Wedding In Jamaica
Prince Harry and Girlfriend, Meghan, Show PDA at Wedding In Jamaica

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted packing on the PDA at his friend’s wedding in Montego Bay, Jamaica, over the weekend. Photos show the Suits actress putting her hand on her royal beau’s back and holding onto his arm as she whispers to him. “This is a big event for Prince Harry, because it’s one of his best friends getting married,” a source tells Entertainment Tonight. “It’s a big deal for her to be going as his plus one. This wedding will be a huge amount of fun. There will be a lot of alcohol going down.” The insider adds, “I’m hearing from many of his friends Harry could be popping the question to Meghan by the end of the year.”


