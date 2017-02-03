Pregnant Beyonce will be Performing at 2017 Grammy Awards

A day after announcing that she is expecting twins with husband Jay Z, it’s been confirmed that Beyonce is set to perform at the 2017 Grammys. She is up on for multiple nominations on February 12th’s big award show and now multiple sources have confirmed to ET that she will be performing! Beyonce took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce her pregnancy. “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over,” she wrote alongside a pic that shows her kneeling before a floral display while wearing blue satin undies, a brown bra and a green veil. (Huh?) “We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. The Carters.” The bad news? Bey’s scheduled to headline Coachella in April, but it’s unclear if she’ll be able to make those performances.