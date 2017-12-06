Now Playing
Posted: December 06, 2017

Pizza Hut To Start Testing Beer And Wine Deliveries in 2018

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

GENIUS!!! Pizza Hut announced Tuesday it will start testing beer and wine delivery in January. “We’re excited to offer the convenience of beer and wine delivered to a customer’s home,”  Stacy Lynn Bourgeois, Pizza Hut’s director of brand marketing, tells CNNMoney. The service will debut in Phoenix, Arizona, with six-packs of Anheuser-Busch (BUD) brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Shock Top, and Arizona-based Kilt Lifter. All options will cost a flat $10.99. While wine delivery will also launch in Phoenix in January, the company is still debating if bottles or single servings will better fit their customer base. If alcohol delivery proves to be successful, the stores offering it will need to have a license to distribute alcohol. All drivers with beer and wine deliveries on their routes will also have to be at least 21 years old.

