Is Pineapple a Pizza Topping? Survey says…

This debate has been going around on social media for so long now… is pineapple on pizza is delicious or disgusting; and at this point that debate will probably never be settled. Because a new survey asked people about different questionable pizza toppings, and after more than 340,000 votes, people were split 50-50 on whether pineapple is a good topping or not.

Here are the results on 10 other controversial pizza toppings . . .

1. Chicken . . . 71% say it’s good on pizza, 29% say it’s bad.

2. Onions . . . 67% good, 33% bad.

3. Mushrooms . . . 62% good, 38% bad.

4. Spinach . . . 50% good, 50% bad.

5. Olives . . . 46% good, 54% bad.

6. Ground beef . . . 44% good, 56% bad.

7. Sweet corn . . . 22% good, 78% bad.

8. Fried eggs . . . 17% good, 83% bad.

9. Anchovies . . . 11% good, 89% bad.

10. Canned tuna . . . 9% good, 91% bad