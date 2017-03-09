Now Playing
Posted: March 09, 2017

Is Pineapple a Pizza Topping? Survey says…

This debate has been going around on social media for so long now… is pineapple on pizza is delicious or disgusting; and at this point that debate will probably never be settled. Because a new survey asked people about different questionable pizza toppings, and after more than 340,000 votes, people were split 50-50 on whether pineapple is a good topping or not.
Here are the results on 10 other controversial pizza toppings . . .
1. Chicken . . . 71% say it’s good on pizza, 29% say it’s bad.
2. Onions . . . 67% good, 33% bad.
3. Mushrooms . . . 62% good, 38% bad.
4. Spinach . . . 50% good, 50% bad.
5. Olives . . . 46% good, 54% bad.
6. Ground beef . . . 44% good, 56% bad.
7. Sweet corn . . . 22% good, 78% bad.
8. Fried eggs . . . 17% good, 83% bad.
9. Anchovies . . . 11% good, 89% bad.
10. Canned tuna . . . 9% good, 91% bad

