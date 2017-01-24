Now Playing
Posted: January 24, 2017

Physical Threats Coming from Corrine in The Bachelor House

Physical Threats Coming from Corrine in The Bachelor House
Physical Threats Coming from Corrine in The Bachelor House
Physical Threats Coming from Corrine in The Bachelor House
Physical Threats Coming from Corrine in The Bachelor House

On Monday night’s episode of The Bachelor, season 21 villain Corinne Olympios confronted her haters for talking about her behind her back. While several of the women–including Vanessa and Jasmine–confronted Nick about Corinne’s aggressively sexual behavior, he decided to keep her around another week. Later, Corinne pulled Kristina and Taylor aside to tell them she didn’t appreciate them talking about her. When Taylor questioned Corinne’s “emotional intelligence” and her reasons for being on the show, Corinne responded by threatening to punch Taylor and reveal her “true side” to Nick.


