People’s Choice Award Winners

Posted: January 19, 2017

And here is your FULL list of all the 2017 People’s Choice Awards Winners:

o    Favorite Movie Icon: Johnny Depp

o    Favorite Movie Actor: Ryan Reynolds

o    Favorite Movie Actress: Jennifer Lawrence

o    Favorite Action Movie: Deadpool

o    Favorite Action Movie Actress: Margot Robbie

o    Favorite Dramatic Movie: Me Before You

o    Favorite Comedic Movie: Bad Moms

o    Favorite Movie: Finding Dory

o    Favorite Network TV Comedy: The Big Bang Theory

o    Favorite Comedy TV Actress: Sofia Vergara

o    Favorite Thriller Movie: The Girl on the Train

o    Favorite TV Show: Outlander

o    Favorite New TV Comedy: Man With a Plan

o    Favorite New TV Drama: This Is Us

o    Favorite Group: Fifth Harmony

o    Favorite Action Movie Actor: Robert Downey Jr.

o    Favorite Actor in a New TV Series: Matt LeBlanc

o    Favorite Actress in a New TV Series: Kristen Bell

o    Favorite Competition TV Show: The Voice

o    Favorite Hip-Hop Artist: G-Easy

o    Favorite Dramatic TV Actress: Priyanka Chopra

o    Favorite Premium Series Actress: Sarah Jessica Parker

o    Favorite Comedic Movie Actress: Melissa McCarthy

o    Favorite Cable TV Comedy: Baby Daddy

o    Favorite Animated Movie Voice: Ellen DeGeneres, Finding Dory

o    Favorite Daytime TV Host: Ellen DeGeneres

o    Favorite Comedic TV Actor: Jim Parsons

o    Favorite Dramatic TV Actor: Justin Chambers

o    Favorite Breakout Artist: Niall Horan

o    Favorite Cable TV Drama: Bates Motel

o    Favorite Cable TV Actor: Freddie Highmore

o    Favorite Cable TV Actress: Vera Farmiga

o    Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy Actor: Sam Heughan

o    Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy Actress: Caitriona Balfe

o    Favorite Late Night Talk Show Host: Jimmy Fallon

o    Favorite Female Artist: Britney Spears

o    Favorite Female Country Artist: Carrie Underwood

o    Favorite Country Group: Little Big Town

o    Favorite R&B Artist: Rihanna

o    Favorite Pop Artist: Britney Spears

o    Favorite Social Media Celebrity: Britney Spears

o    Favorite Animated TV Show: The Simpsons

o    Favorite Daytime TV Hosting Team: Good Morning America

o    Favorite Premium Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show: Outlander

o    Favorite Network Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show: Supernatural

o    Favorite Cable Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show: The Walking Dead

o    Favorite Comedic Collaboration: Britney Spears and Ellen DeGeneres’ Mall Mischief

o    Favorite Social Media Star: Cameron Dallas

o    Favorite Premium Drama Series: Orange Is the New Black

o    Favorite TV Crime Drama Actor: Mark Harmon

o    Favorite TV Crime Drama: Criminal Minds

o    Favorite Network TV Drama: Grey’s Anatomy

o    Favorite YouTube Star: Lilly Singh

o    Favorite Premium Comedy Series: Fuller House 

o    Favorite Dramatic Movie Actor: Tom Hanks

o    Favorite Male Country Artist: Blake Shelton

o    Favorite Album: Blake Shelton, If I’m Honest

o    Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress: Blake Lively

o    Favorite Premium Series Actor: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

o    Favorite Male Artist: Justin Timberlake

o    Favorite Song: Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop the Feeling”

o    Favorite Comedic Movie Actor: Kevin Hart

o    Favorite TV Crime Drama Actress: Jennifer Lopez

o    Favorite Humanitarian: Tyler Perry


