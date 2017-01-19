People’s Choice Award Winners

And here is your FULL list of all the 2017 People’s Choice Awards Winners:
o Favorite Movie Icon: Johnny Depp
o Favorite Movie Actor: Ryan Reynolds
o Favorite Movie Actress: Jennifer Lawrence
o Favorite Action Movie: Deadpool
o Favorite Action Movie Actress: Margot Robbie
o Favorite Dramatic Movie: Me Before You
o Favorite Comedic Movie: Bad Moms
o Favorite Movie: Finding Dory
o Favorite Network TV Comedy: The Big Bang Theory
o Favorite Comedy TV Actress: Sofia Vergara
o Favorite Thriller Movie: The Girl on the Train
o Favorite TV Show: Outlander
o Favorite New TV Comedy: Man With a Plan
o Favorite New TV Drama: This Is Us
o Favorite Group: Fifth Harmony
o Favorite Action Movie Actor: Robert Downey Jr.
o Favorite Actor in a New TV Series: Matt LeBlanc
o Favorite Actress in a New TV Series: Kristen Bell
o Favorite Competition TV Show: The Voice
o Favorite Hip-Hop Artist: G-Easy
o Favorite Dramatic TV Actress: Priyanka Chopra
o Favorite Premium Series Actress: Sarah Jessica Parker
o Favorite Comedic Movie Actress: Melissa McCarthy
o Favorite Cable TV Comedy: Baby Daddy
o Favorite Animated Movie Voice: Ellen DeGeneres, Finding Dory
o Favorite Daytime TV Host: Ellen DeGeneres
o Favorite Comedic TV Actor: Jim Parsons
o Favorite Dramatic TV Actor: Justin Chambers
o Favorite Breakout Artist: Niall Horan
o Favorite Cable TV Drama: Bates Motel
o Favorite Cable TV Actor: Freddie Highmore
o Favorite Cable TV Actress: Vera Farmiga
o Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy Actor: Sam Heughan
o Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy Actress: Caitriona Balfe
o Favorite Late Night Talk Show Host: Jimmy Fallon
o Favorite Female Artist: Britney Spears
o Favorite Female Country Artist: Carrie Underwood
o Favorite Country Group: Little Big Town
o Favorite R&B Artist: Rihanna
o Favorite Pop Artist: Britney Spears
o Favorite Social Media Celebrity: Britney Spears
o Favorite Animated TV Show: The Simpsons
o Favorite Daytime TV Hosting Team: Good Morning America
o Favorite Premium Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show: Outlander
o Favorite Network Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show: Supernatural
o Favorite Cable Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show: The Walking Dead
o Favorite Comedic Collaboration: Britney Spears and Ellen DeGeneres’ Mall Mischief
o Favorite Social Media Star: Cameron Dallas
o Favorite Premium Drama Series: Orange Is the New Black
o Favorite TV Crime Drama Actor: Mark Harmon
o Favorite TV Crime Drama: Criminal Minds
o Favorite Network TV Drama: Grey’s Anatomy
o Favorite YouTube Star: Lilly Singh
o Favorite Premium Comedy Series: Fuller House
o Favorite Dramatic Movie Actor: Tom Hanks
o Favorite Male Country Artist: Blake Shelton
o Favorite Album: Blake Shelton, If I’m Honest
o Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress: Blake Lively
o Favorite Premium Series Actor: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
o Favorite Male Artist: Justin Timberlake
o Favorite Song: Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop the Feeling”
o Favorite Comedic Movie Actor: Kevin Hart
o Favorite TV Crime Drama Actress: Jennifer Lopez
o Favorite Humanitarian: Tyler Perry
