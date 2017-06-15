Now Playing
Posted: June 15, 2017

81% OF People Agree Mothers Day Outshines Fathers Day In Huge Way

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

Father’s Day is Sunday and it probably snuck up on you! It has been proved in a new study that this is a holiday that many people don’t think about as much and don’t even do as much as you would for Mothers day… According to a new survey, 81% of dads say they think Mother’s Day outshines Father’s Day.  And . . . they’re not wrong.
70% of women and kids admit that dads will get less of an acknowledgement on Sunday than moms did last month.  And 49% say Father’s Day, quote, “is not a big deal” in their family.
The survey also found people who ARE getting their dad something plan on spending an average of $38 less than they spent on their mom., And the most common gift they’re planning to get is . . . a card.

