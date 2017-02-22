Now Playing
Posted: February 22, 2017

Papparazzi is Auctioning off Umbrella From 2007 Britney Spears Attack

Papparazzi is Auctioning off Umbrella From 2007 Britney Spears Attack
Papparazzi is Auctioning off Umbrella From 2007 Britney Spears Attack

The umbrella that Britney Spears used to attack a paparazzo at a gas station during her infamous 2007 meltdown can now be yours. But obviously for a big price. This Umbrella is a piece of history! Photographer Daniel Ramos tells Broadly that in honor of the 10-year anniversary of the incident, he’s auctioning off the green umbrella to the highest bidder and will donate half the proceeds to a charity of the pop superstar’s choice. (How thoughtful of him.) Fans will remember that Britney used the umbrella to smash Ramos’ SUV and yelled “f**k you!” after being swarmed by paparazzi and losing her temper. The incident came in the wake of the singer shaving her head and undergoing a highly-publicized custody battle with her then-estranged husband Kevin Federline. “It was a bad moment in her life,” Ramos explains. “Unfortunately, it was captured.”


