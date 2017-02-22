The umbrella that Britney Spears used to attack a paparazzo at a gas station during her infamous 2007 meltdown can now be yours. But obviously for a big price. This Umbrella is a piece of history! Photographer Daniel Ramos tells Broadly that in honor of the 10-year anniversary of the incident, he’s auctioning off the green umbrella to the highest bidder and will donate half the proceeds to a charity of the pop superstar’s choice. (How thoughtful of him.) Fans will remember that Britney used the umbrella to smash Ramos’ SUV and yelled “f**k you!” after being swarmed by paparazzi and losing her temper. The incident came in the wake of the singer shaving her head and undergoing a highly-publicized custody battle with her then-estranged husband Kevin Federline. “It was a bad moment in her life,” Ramos explains. “Unfortunately, it was captured.”