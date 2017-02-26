Oxford Dictionary Adds More ‘Slang’ Terms to Dictionary

Not really sure what to think of some of the slang words that are used in todays society… but Oxford Dictionary believes they are actually words because it has added 300 new words to its log of recognizable terms, including “yas,” “haterade” and “squad goals.” Some highlights, along with their definitions, are:

clicktivism noun: Actions performed via the Internet in support of a political or social cause but regarded as requiring little time or involvement, for example signing an online petition or joining a campaign group on social media.

noun: Actions performed via the Internet in support of a political or social cause but regarded as requiring little time or involvement, for example signing an online petition or joining a campaign group on social media. craptacular adjective: Remarkably poor or disappointing.

adjective: Remarkably poor or disappointing. drink the haterade phrase: Indulge in excessively negative, critical, or resentful behavior.

phrase: Indulge in excessively negative, critical, or resentful behavior. drop bear noun: A mythical marsupial resembling a koala, said to live in trees and attack people by dropping on to their heads from above.

noun: A mythical marsupial resembling a koala, said to live in trees and attack people by dropping on to their heads from above. drunk text noun: A text message sent while drunk, typically one that is embarrassing or foolish.

noun: A text message sent while drunk, typically one that is embarrassing or foolish. femslash noun: A genre of fiction, chiefly published online, in which female characters who appear together in film, television or other popular media are portrayed as having a sexual relationship.

noun: A genre of fiction, chiefly published online, in which female characters who appear together in film, television or other popular media are portrayed as having a sexual relationship. fitspo noun: Short for fitspiration.

noun: Short for fitspiration. freecycle verb: Give away (something used or unwanted), as opposed to selling it or throwing it away, especially in an arrangement made via the internet.

verb: Give away (something used or unwanted), as opposed to selling it or throwing it away, especially in an arrangement made via the internet. jelly adjective: Jealous

adjective: Jealous otherize verb: View or treat (a person or group of people) as intrinsically different from and alien to oneself.

verb: View or treat (a person or group of people) as intrinsically different from and alien to oneself. sausage party noun: An event or group in which the majority of participants are male.

noun: An event or group in which the majority of participants are male. smishing noun: The fraudulent practice of sending text messages purporting to be from reputable companies in order to induce individuals to reveal personal information, such as passwords or credit card numbers.

noun: The fraudulent practice of sending text messages purporting to be from reputable companies in order to induce individuals to reveal personal information, such as passwords or credit card numbers. squad goals noun: Used in reference to a person or thing seen as a model to aspire to or emulate, especially with one’s friends (often as a hashtag in social media).

noun: Used in reference to a person or thing seen as a model to aspire to or emulate, especially with one’s friends (often as a hashtag in social media). yas exclamation: Expressing great pleasure or excitement.