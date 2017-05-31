Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: May 31, 2017

Orlando-area Chipotles may have been affected by hack

Comments

Related

View Larger
Orlando-area Chipotles may have been affected by hack
View Larger
Orlando-area Chipotles may have been affected by hack
View Larger
Orlando-area Chipotles may have been affected by hack
View Larger
Orlando-area Chipotles may have been affected by hack

By AJ Maguire

K923 What's Hot

If you’ve eaten Chipotle in the past month, you might want to check your bank statement.

A data-mining malware left patrons at 14 Chipotle restaurants in Orlando vulnerable to information theft after a payment card security incident, according to a report released by Chipotle.

Point of order systems were inflected with malware, which has since been removed. The malware searched for cardholder names, card numbers, expiration dates and internal verification codes after the magnetic strips on the cards were read, when patrons paid with credit or debit cards.

Affected locations include:

  • 9200 Jeff Fuqua Blvd., Airside 2
  • 7800 Dr. Phillips Blvd.
  • 6607 S. Semoran Blvd.
  • 4724 Millenia Plaza Way East
  • 464 N. Alafaya Trail
  • 4200 Conroy Road
  • 2903 E. Colonial Drive
  • 2850 S. Kirkman Road
  • 2211 S. Orange ave.
  • 1700 W. Sand Lake Road
  • 1495 E. Highway 50
  • 12648 S. Orange Blossom Trail
  • 12278 Narcoossee Blvd.
  • 11680 University Blvd.

Anyone who visited any one of these Chipotle locations in Orlando from March 27 to April 18, and doesn’t exclusively use cash, may be in danger of their personal information having been stolen.

Chipotle has concluded their investigation and states that they are continuing to work with cyber security firms to evaluate ways to enhance security options

If you believe your personal information has been misused, Chipotle warns, you should immediately contact the Federal Trade Commission and/or the Attorney General’s office in your state, as well as local law enforcement to file a police report.

Source: http://www.orlandoweekly.com


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

K92.3 Photos!

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation