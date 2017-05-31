Orlando-area Chipotles may have been affected by hack

If you’ve eaten Chipotle in the past month, you might want to check your bank statement.

A data-mining malware left patrons at 14 Chipotle restaurants in Orlando vulnerable to information theft after a payment card security incident, according to a report released by Chipotle.

Point of order systems were inflected with malware, which has since been removed. The malware searched for cardholder names, card numbers, expiration dates and internal verification codes after the magnetic strips on the cards were read, when patrons paid with credit or debit cards.

Affected locations include:

9200 Jeff Fuqua Blvd., Airside 2

7800 Dr. Phillips Blvd.

6607 S. Semoran Blvd.

4724 Millenia Plaza Way East

464 N. Alafaya Trail

4200 Conroy Road

2903 E. Colonial Drive

2850 S. Kirkman Road

2211 S. Orange ave.

1700 W. Sand Lake Road

1495 E. Highway 50

12648 S. Orange Blossom Trail

12278 Narcoossee Blvd.

11680 University Blvd.

Anyone who visited any one of these Chipotle locations in Orlando from March 27 to April 18, and doesn’t exclusively use cash, may be in danger of their personal information having been stolen.

Chipotle has concluded their investigation and states that they are continuing to work with cyber security firms to evaluate ways to enhance security options

If you believe your personal information has been misused, Chipotle warns, you should immediately contact the Federal Trade Commission and/or the Attorney General’s office in your state, as well as local law enforcement to file a police report.

