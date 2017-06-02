Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: June 02, 2017

Oreo Releases Jelly Donut Oreo’s For National Donut Day

Comments

Related

View Larger
Oreo Releases Jelly Donut Oreo’s For National Donut Day
View Larger
Oreo Releases Jelly Donut Oreo’s For National Donut Day
View Larger
Oreo Releases Jelly Donut Oreo’s For National Donut Day
View Larger
Oreo Releases Jelly Donut Oreo’s For National Donut Day

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

 

In honor of today being National Donut Day, Nabisco has released its newest Oreo flavor at Walmart: Jelly Donut Oreo. According to a press release, it features “a Golden Oreo cookie, raspberry center and custard outer ring.” Nabisco is rolling out the flavor after holding an Oreo Vote program last year, in which Walmart customers were asked to vote on flavors they’d like to see in stores. Jelly Donut actually lost the vote to Cookies and Creme, but Walmart has inexplicably decided to sell it anyway.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

K92.3 Photos!

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation