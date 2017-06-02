Oreo Releases Jelly Donut Oreo’s For National Donut Day

In honor of today being National Donut Day, Nabisco has released its newest Oreo flavor at Walmart: Jelly Donut Oreo. According to a press release, it features “a Golden Oreo cookie, raspberry center and custard outer ring.” Nabisco is rolling out the flavor after holding an Oreo Vote program last year, in which Walmart customers were asked to vote on flavors they’d like to see in stores. Jelly Donut actually lost the vote to Cookies and Creme, but Walmart has inexplicably decided to sell it anyway.