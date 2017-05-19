Now Playing
Posted: May 19, 2017

One In Four Women Admit To Not Shaving Their Armpits

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

Well.. this is interesting.

According to a new study, only 77% of women under 24 now shave their ARMPITS. Just four years ago, 95% of women shaved ’em. And the percentage of women who shave their legs has dropped from 92% in 2013 to 85% now.

The main reason apparently ISN’T to send a message about society’s beauty standards, though. A beauty industry expert says it’s a response to women realizing a lot of shaving and hair removal products are bad for their skin


