Posted: May 31, 2017

Olivia Newton-John Diagnosed With Cancer

Olivia Newton-John Diagnosed With Cancer
Olivia Newton-John Diagnosed With Cancer
Olivia Newton-John Diagnosed With Cancer
Olivia Newton-John Diagnosed With Cancer

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

Olivia Newton-John has been diagnosed with breast cancer for a second time, the Australian pop star revealed on Facebook Tuesday. Newton-John also announced that she’s delaying her U.S. and Canadian tour dates to battle the disease, but “will be back later in the year, better than ever.” Page Six reports that Newton-John, who overcame her first bout with breast cancer in the early ‘90s, “will undergo a short course of proton radiation therapy in addition to natural wellness remedies.”


