Official Trailer for “The Little Mermaid”

First, lets start by saying this is not based on the Disney fairy tale “The Little Mermaid” that we are all familiar with. This movie is based on the famed fairy tale from Hans Christian Andersen back in 1837.

This movie is about a real- life mermaid who is trying to escape from a carnival. There seem to be quite a few similarities to the Disney story and this one.. Here is the trailer, decide for yourself! The film is said to be released this year.