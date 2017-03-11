Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: March 11, 2017

Official Trailer for “The Little Mermaid”

Comments

Related

View Larger
Official Trailer for “The Little Mermaid”
View Larger
Official Trailer for “The Little Mermaid”

First, lets start by saying this is not based on the Disney fairy tale “The Little Mermaid” that we are all familiar with. This movie is  based on the famed fairy tale from Hans Christian Andersen back in 1837.

This movie is about a real- life mermaid who is trying to escape from a carnival. There seem to be quite a few similarities to the Disney story and this one.. Here is the trailer, decide for yourself! The film is said to be released this year.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

K92.3 Photos!

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation