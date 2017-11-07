Official Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

By MelissaOnK923

Fifty shades of freaky! The first full-length trailer for Fifty Shades Freed arrived on Monday, promising the most sex yet in the franchise’s final installment. The two-minute clip opens with shots from the wedding of Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) and Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson). But their wedded bliss is soon challenged by a sexy female architect, as well as Anastasia’s scorned boss. Fifty Shades Freed premieres in theaters on Valentine’s Day 2018.