Posted: November 07, 2017

Official Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

Fifty shades of freaky! The first full-length trailer for  Fifty Shades Freed arrived on Monday, promising the most sex yet in the franchise’s final installment. The two-minute clip opens with shots from the wedding of Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) and Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson). But their wedded bliss is soon challenged by a sexy female architect, as well as Anastasia’s scorned boss.  Fifty Shades Freed premieres in theaters on Valentine’s Day 2018.


