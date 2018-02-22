Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: February 22, 2018

Ocala’s Own Brittany Bowe Wins Bronze in Winter Olympics

Comments

By AshleyK923

Ashley's All Access

The speedskating team of Heather Bergsma, Ocala native Brittany Bowe and Mia Manganello beat Canada in the B final.

Adam Hirshfield of the Palm Beach Post writes, “The fourth time was a charm for Brittany Bowe at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. The former Florida Atlantic basketball star, 29, who had already posted top-five finishes in the women’s  5001,000 and  1,500 meters long-track speedskating events in South Korea, earned her first Olympic medal Wednesday in her final event as the USA’s four-skater group earned bronze in the 6-lap team pursuit.”

Bowe said, “We’ve obviously been medal-less for quite some time now. . .To be able to bring this home for not just ourselves, but US Speedskating and for the U.S. Olympic Committee means a ton because they’ve put in a ton of time and resources to help us be as successful as possible.”

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

K92.3 Photos!

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation