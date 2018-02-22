Ocala’s Own Brittany Bowe Wins Bronze in Winter Olympics

By AshleyK923

Ashley's All Access

The speedskating team of Heather Bergsma, Ocala native Brittany Bowe and Mia Manganello beat Canada in the B final.

Adam Hirshfield of the Palm Beach Post writes, “The fourth time was a charm for Brittany Bowe at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. The former Florida Atlantic basketball star, 29, who had already posted top-five finishes in the women’s 500, 1,000 and 1,500 meters long-track speedskating events in South Korea, earned her first Olympic medal Wednesday in her final event as the USA’s four-skater group earned bronze in the 6-lap team pursuit.”

Bowe said, “We’ve obviously been medal-less for quite some time now. . .To be able to bring this home for not just ourselves, but US Speedskating and for the U.S. Olympic Committee means a ton because they’ve put in a ton of time and resources to help us be as successful as possible.”