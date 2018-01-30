Now Playing
Posted: January 30, 2018

Nicole Kidman Elegantly Eats 4-Course Meal Of Just Bugs

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

In the latest installment of  Vanity Fair‘s Secret Talent Theatre video series, Nicole Kidman demonstrates her affinity for eating bugs. “Two billion people in the world eat bugs, and I’m one of them,” she proudly declares. The Oscar-winning actress uses chopsticks to chow down on a four-course meal that consists of live hornworms, live mealworms, dead crickets, and a dessert of fried grasshoppers. She somehow manages to look elegant during her feast and offers taste notes such as “like a hairy nut” before bursting into giggles. “I’m telling you, I’d win  Survivor,” she boasts.

