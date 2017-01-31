Nick Takes Corrine and Taylor to The Swamp… It gets Dirty!

On Monday night’s episode of The Bachelor, Nick Viall took foes Corinne and Taylor on a two-on-one date in a New Orleans swamp. After witnessing the tension between the two women last week, Nick joined the ladies on a swamp tour in New Orleans that ended with them having their tarot cards read by a voodoo priestess. When the priestess asked to read Taylor’s card’s first, Corinne used her time with Nick to accuse Taylor of bullying her. Despite also hearing Taylor’s side of the story, Nick felt he had a stronger connection with Corinne and offered her the rose. Taylor was sent home, but decided that she had to interrupt Nick and Corinne’s time together later to “share her truth” with him. “I need to talk to you,” she told Nick before the episode abruptly ended.