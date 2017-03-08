Nick Carter Takes Shots at Justin Beiber

Uh oh… finally drama between some guys and not a bunch of girls! LOL

Last month, Aaron Carter took some shots at Justin Beiber, basically saying that Justin owes everything to Aaron’s Party . . . because he paved the way for cute kid singers.

Well, now Aaron’s older brother NICK is joining in, saying Justin’s “bad boy” antics were nothing compared to what the Backstreet Boys did back in their heyday.

Quote, “There is some [crap] that A.J. [McLean] and I both did that I’m really glad that social media wasn’t around for. Because Justin Beiber couldn’t hold a candle to what we did.”

Of course, Justin has peed in mop buckets, egged his neighbors’ houses, and claimed Anne Frank was a fan, among other things. So, what did the Backstreet Boys do?

They don’t get specific . . . but A.J. said, quote, “Anything from me being drunk or irate at a club . . . or me walking naked down the hallway in a hotel for no apparent reason . . . just random stuff that never really got out.”

A.J. also said it was harder back then, because without social media, they did constant interviews to stay in the press. Now, kids like Justin can stay relevant with daily Instagram posts.



