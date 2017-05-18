Now Playing
Posted: May 18, 2017

Nick Carter and Emma Bunton of Spice Girls Taped for ABC’s “Boy Band”

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

Talk about a blast from the past… two of our favorites, Backstreet Boy Nick Carter, Spice Girl Emma Bunton and singer Rita Ora have signed on to appear on ABC’s new Boy Band singing competition series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Carter and Bunton will serve as “architects,” or experts, who will guide contestants throughout their journey. Meanwhile, Ora will serve as host. The 10-episode first season will feature undiscovered young talent from across the country competing to become a member of the next big music group. On each episode, the architects will shuffle contestants to find the best combination of voices to perform live for America. Boy Band is set to premiere Thursday, June 22, at 8 p.m. on ABC.


