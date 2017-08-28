Nick and Vanessa Lachey Reported To Compete on DWTS Season 25

By MelissaOnK923

Nick and Vanessa Lachey will reportedly compete on season 25 of Dancing With the Stars. According to People, the parents of three will be the second married couple to compete on the show. Carlos and Alexa PenaVega went against each other on the show on season 21 back in 2015. People previously reported that WWE wrestler Nikki Bella and Property Brothers‘ Drew Scott will also compete on the forthcoming season. Season 25 of DWTS premieres Monday, September 18 on ABC.