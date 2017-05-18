Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: May 18, 2017

Nick & Aaron Carter’s Father Passes Away

Comments

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

Bob Carter, the father of Backstreet Boy Nick Carter and singer Aaron Carter, died Tuesday night in Florida. He was 65. “I am heartbroken to share the news that our father, Robert, passed away last night,” Nick tweeted on Wednesday. “While we learn more about the cause of death, and begin the grieving process, we ask that our privacy be respected at this difficult time.” Aaron added, “My heart is [completely] shattered. I’m in shock and I loved my dad so much. DADDY, I love you.” The Daily Mail points out that Carter’s death was likely unexpected, given that both Nick and Aaron performed at the Wango Tango concert in Los Angeles on Saturday and were not by their father’s side when he passed away.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

K92.3 Photos!

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation