Nick & Aaron Carter’s Father Passes Away

Bob Carter, the father of Backstreet Boy Nick Carter and singer Aaron Carter, died Tuesday night in Florida. He was 65. “I am heartbroken to share the news that our father, Robert, passed away last night,” Nick tweeted on Wednesday. “While we learn more about the cause of death, and begin the grieving process, we ask that our privacy be respected at this difficult time.” Aaron added, “My heart is [completely] shattered. I’m in shock and I loved my dad so much. DADDY, I love you.” The Daily Mail points out that Carter’s death was likely unexpected, given that both Nick and Aaron performed at the Wango Tango concert in Los Angeles on Saturday and were not by their father’s side when he passed away.