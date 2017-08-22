By MelissaOnK923

Apparently, it has been discovered that there is a way to help your future child get into an ivy league college… and it has nothing to do with your parenting skills or the child’s habits. Two studies this week revealed the odds are stacked against summer-born children getting into elite higher education. And here is their reasoning behind that statement…

The obstacles faced by summer-born children have been well-documented. Previous research has shown that, in a system where the school year starts in September, August-born children are likely to get worse grades than their September-born peers, and are less likely to graduate from college. They are also more likely to be assessed with special educational needs.

It is not only in education that the effect of summer birth is pronounced. There is also research suggesting that fall — or autumn — born children are more likely to excel in sport.

This is such a believed theory that the UK Government has started a plan to let summer born children start school with their age group instead of holding them back a year.

Factors including social and emotional skills and intellectual development — as well as physical skills such as the ability to hold a pencil — are among the reasons put forward in previous studies for the attainment gap felt by summer-born children.

The study was analyzing birth and school records data from almost one million children who went through Florida’s public schools system, the study’s authors found that August-born children were both less likely to go to selective universities, and more likely to be incarcerated.

On average, September-born children were 2.1% more likely to go to college, 3.3% more likely to graduate from college and 7.2% more likely to graduate from a selective or competitive college than August-born children. They were also 15.4% less likely to be jailed for juvenile crime before The authors note that ‘being relatively young at school entry has some lasting implications’, adding that ‘the age at school entry may still impact children through their lifetime via their educational opportunities.’

What do you think about this study and the results?