Posted: June 15, 2017

A New Study Proves 41% of Women Won’t Date Someone With A Certain Type Of Pet

A New Study Proves 41% of Women Won't Date Someone With A Certain Type Of Pet
A New Study Proves 41% of Women Won’t Date Someone With A Certain Type Of Pet
A New Study Proves 41% of Women Won’t Date Someone With A Certain Type Of Pet
A New Study Proves 41% of Women Won’t Date Someone With A Certain Type Of Pet

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

This is actually very surprising the amount of people who would choose not to date someone for this reason. A whopping 41 percent of women and 32 percent of men consider a badly-behaved pet to be a relationship dealbreaker, according to a new survey by Woodstream. In fact, overall, 31 percent of respondents see pet behavior as a reflection of the owner. Would you agree? Among the people who ended a relationship because of a pet, the #1 reason was the animal was creepy–engaging in behaviors like watching the couple have sex. Noisiness and dirtiness were listed as the second and third most offensive traits, respectively. So what animals are to blame for the demise of all these relationships? Forty-five percent blame the dog and 32 percent blame the cat. Meanwhile, 18 percent claim a snake has caused their romance to fizzle. So if youre single and you decide you want a pet… chose wisely! LOL


