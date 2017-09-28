New Study Has Proof People Should Only Work 3 Hours A Day

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

There’s a reason it’s so hard to put in a full workday without taking a ton of little breaks to eat snacks, aimlessly mess around online, or think impure thoughts about the deliciously voluptuous new temp in accounts receivable.

According to a new study, we just aren’t WIRED to work that long. Psychologists found that our brains can only focus on a single task for a few hours at a time . . . after that, it NEEDS a break.

And the data backs that up . . . the average person says they’re only productive for two hours and 53 minutes at work.

The rest of the time they’re either working slower than their peak speed . . . or totally slacking off.

So maybe we should really ONLY have three-hour workdays . . . so we can get in, just HAMMER through our stuff like a machine . . . and then go home and let our brains regroup for the next day.