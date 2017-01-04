Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: January 04, 2017

New Role For Gwen Stefani, In The Beauty Industry

Comments

Related

View Larger
New Role For Gwen Stefani, In The Beauty Industry
View Larger
New Role For Gwen Stefani, In The Beauty Industry

Well this is something new for Gwen Stefani. Its definitely far from performing. Gwen is now the new face of Revlon’s “Choosing Love” campaign. It was announced by Revlon on Tuesday. She has a huge role too. She will be serving as the global brand ambassador, starring in the beauty brand’s new ads. “Gwen is a modern-day icon: a Grammy-winning artist, a trendsetter, an entrepreneur and loving mother,” Revlon said in a statement. “The versatility of these accomplishments demonstrates her message of female empowerment, one that strongly resonates across generations of fans.”Meanwhile, Stefani added, “Ever since I was a young girl, I have used makeup as a form of self-expression. I am passionate about makeup and how it can showcase your individuality and creativity. I am so excited to continue sharing my love of makeup as a Revlon Global Brand Ambassador.”


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

K92.3 Photos!

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

INSTAGRAM: @K923ORLANDO
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation