New Role For Gwen Stefani, In The Beauty Industry

Well this is something new for Gwen Stefani. Its definitely far from performing. Gwen is now the new face of Revlon’s “Choosing Love” campaign. It was announced by Revlon on Tuesday. She has a huge role too. She will be serving as the global brand ambassador, starring in the beauty brand’s new ads. “Gwen is a modern-day icon: a Grammy-winning artist, a trendsetter, an entrepreneur and loving mother,” Revlon said in a statement. “The versatility of these accomplishments demonstrates her message of female empowerment, one that strongly resonates across generations of fans.”Meanwhile, Stefani added, “Ever since I was a young girl, I have used makeup as a form of self-expression. I am passionate about makeup and how it can showcase your individuality and creativity. I am so excited to continue sharing my love of makeup as a Revlon Global Brand Ambassador.”