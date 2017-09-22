By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

Well this is super cool! This is Mark Long…

Mark is from Orlando and you may know him from quite a few MTV reality shows like The Challenge, Real world and Road Rules. Well now he has created a new reality show and the show is set to air early next year on MTV and even though we aren’t 100% sure exactly what the show is going to be about we do know that they are accepting applications for contestants for the show! Also, Mark has made if very clear he REALLY WANTS people from Orlando to apply and be on this show! Below is a clip from the Obie and Ashley show this morning where Mark Long is saying how badly he wants Orlando to represent on this show and really wants some of his fellow peers to join in on the show! The show is predicted to air early next year on MTV. Click here to apply… Labor Of Love Casting.