Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: September 22, 2017

New Reality Show Coming To MTV- Creator Wants People From Orlando To Apply

Comments

Related

View Larger
New Reality Show Coming To MTV- Creator Wants People From Orlando To Apply

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

Well this is super cool! This is Mark Long…

mark.jpg

Mark is from Orlando and you may know him from quite a few MTV reality shows like The Challenge, Real world and  Road Rules. Well now he has created a new reality show and the show is set to air early next year on MTV and even though we aren’t 100% sure exactly what the show is going to be about we do know that they are accepting applications for contestants for the show! Also, Mark has made if very clear he REALLY WANTS people from Orlando to apply and be on this show! Below is a clip from the Obie and Ashley show this morning where Mark Long is saying how badly he wants Orlando to represent on this show and really wants some of his fellow peers to join in on the show! The show is predicted to air early next year on MTV. Click here to apply…  Labor Of Love  Casting.

Mark Long MTV dating show (1)

Instagram Photo


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

K92.3 Photos!

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation