New MTV Reality Show Filmed In Tampa

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

A new reality show is hitting MTV this summer- July 31st to be exact. And it its filmed pretty close to us too! The new show is called Siesta Key and its filmed in Tampa Bay. The show is suppose to be similar to the old Reality show, The Hills, following a fabulous (and probably really rich) group of friends who return home for the summer after their first year in college. Here is the trailer that they released on twitter for the upcoming new reality drama…