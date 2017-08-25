Now Playing
Posted: August 25, 2017

New iPhone Rumored To Be Released Early September With Cool New Features

New iPhone Rumored To Be Released Early September With Cool New Features

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

Rumor has it that this is all happening at the beginning of September… we aren’t sure if that is true yet, Apple has not commented on the reports but Apple is supposedly releasing THREE new versions of the iPhone and an upgraded Apple TV model during an event at the beginning of September. Sources tell  The New York Times that the most expensive of the three iPhone models will cost about $1,000. It will unlock using facial recognition and charge by magnetic induction rather than a pug Meanwhile, the fifth generation Apple TV will purportedly support 4K streaming for the first time and offer double the video resolution of the previous model.

iphonee


