Posted: September 27, 2017

Nancy Fuller Comes To Orlando For America’s Cake Fair 2017

Nancy Fuller Comes To Orlando For America’s Cake Fair 2017

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

America’s Cake Fair is coming to Orlando! October 13th-15th at the Orange County Convention center and Nancy Fuller (chef on Farmhouse Rules on Food Network) wants you there!

nancy fuller.jpg

She sat down with us to tell us all about the show, what she does with her leftovers after the holidays to make a new meal, and what she hopes to teach young moms through her cooking!

Listen here…

Nancy Fuller interview

 


