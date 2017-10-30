Now Playing
Posted: October 30, 2017

Most Pumpkin Pie’s Contain ZERO Percent of Actual Pumpkin

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

As you eat a few dozen pumpkin pies over the course of the next two months, here’s something that hopefully WON’T ruin your experience:  They don’t even have a TRACE of actual pumpkin in them.

Here’s why.  The FDA says that canned pumpkin can be made from pumpkin or from squash.  And it turns out squash tastes better, it has a better consistency, AND it’s cheaper to grow and produce.

So that can of pumpkin pie filling you buy is almost certainly 100% squash.

But . . . it can legally say “100% pumpkin” on the label because the FDA doesn’t see any difference between pumpkin and squash.

