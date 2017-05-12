Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: May 12, 2017

Moms Are To Busy To Buy Gifts For Their Own Moms

Comments

Related

View Larger
Moms Are To Busy To Buy Gifts For Their Own Moms
View Larger
Moms Are To Busy To Buy Gifts For Their Own Moms
View Larger
Moms Are To Busy To Buy Gifts For Their Own Moms

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

gen.png

4 Generations- 3 moms

People with kids are actually less likely to buy gifts for their parents on Mother’s Day, according to a new survey by DealNews. In fact, just 44 percent of parents plan on buying their mom a gift this Sunday, compared to 56 percent of folks who don’t have kids. “We were struck by the clear division in behavior between those with children and without,” DealNews editor Bejamin Glaser tells NBC News. He goes on to suggest that when people have children of their own, their attention shifts from their parents to their kids. “There may not be enough time, money, or focus to get a gift and/or plan a Mother’s Day celebration for both the mother of your child, and your own mother,” he notes. Consumers have a similar approach to Father’s Day: 28 percent of people with kids will buy a gift for their dad, compared to 39 percent of people without kids.

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

K92.3 Photos!

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation