Moms Are To Busy To Buy Gifts For Their Own Moms

People with kids are actually less likely to buy gifts for their parents on Mother’s Day, according to a new survey by DealNews. In fact, just 44 percent of parents plan on buying their mom a gift this Sunday, compared to 56 percent of folks who don’t have kids. “We were struck by the clear division in behavior between those with children and without,” DealNews editor Bejamin Glaser tells NBC News. He goes on to suggest that when people have children of their own, their attention shifts from their parents to their kids. “There may not be enough time, money, or focus to get a gift and/or plan a Mother’s Day celebration for both the mother of your child, and your own mother,” he notes. Consumers have a similar approach to Father’s Day: 28 percent of people with kids will buy a gift for their dad, compared to 39 percent of people without kids.