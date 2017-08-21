Missed Today’s Eclipse? Start Making Plans for the Next One

By AJ Maguire

Now that the Great American Eclipse is finally underway, people across the country are sharing their eclipse photos and experiences. If you’re one of the millions of people who didn’t journey to the path of totality, you might be feeling a little left out.

For instance, I’m trapped in New England, about the farthest away I could be while still inside the continental United States. At the eclipse’s peak, the sun will only be covered about halfway for my viewpoint. But it’s okay, because it’s only a few short years until the next one. If you’re missing today’s eclipse, start making plans for April 8, 2024.

The 2024 eclipse will cross the U.S. from south to north, passing through Mexico, on to Texas and Ohio, and then across New York to Maine. For people in the south or northeast, the 2024 American eclipse will be much closer to home than today’s.

So start planning now! Take that vacation to Vermont like you always wanted. Visit upstate New York or Austin, Texas. If you missed today’s eclipse, be sure you’re there to see the next one. If you can’t wait until 2024, you can also catch one in Chile or Argentina in just two years on July 2, 2019.

It’s not often you get multiple chances at a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Source: popularmechanics.com