Mischa Barton, Hospitalized for Mental Health Issues

Mischa Barton was hospitalized on Thursday morning for a mental evaluation after exhibiting some pretty bizarre behavior. The crazy behavior had her friends and neighbors concerned. According to Us Weekly, a L.A. County Sheriff’s Department spokesman has confirmed that the actress was voluntarily transported to hospital after officers responded to a disturbance call. TMZ also spoke with sources claiming that Barton was seen hanging over her backyard fence in West Hollywood and rambling about her mom being a witch and the world shattering, among other things. At one point she fell backward off the fence and was heard saying, “Oh my God, it’s over! I feel it, and it’s angry!”