Miranda Lambert Joins LBT for “Goodbye Earl” Cover at Ryman

By AJ Maguire

If you’re a fan of female country, then you needed to be in Nashville this weekend when Miranda Lambert made a surprise appearance at Little Big Town’s show at Ryman Auditorium for a killer cover of the Dixie Chicks’ “Goodbye Earl.“ The spirited Saturday-night performance was met with raucous applause from the audience, who were there to see LBT’s ongoing Ryman residency. Fan-shot videos of the cover show Lambert singing lead while LBT backed her up on the hit single’s “nah nah nah“ vocals. LBT next plays the Ryman on September 15.

