Posted: July 31, 2017

Miranda Lambert Joins LBT for “Goodbye Earl” Cover at Ryman

By AJ Maguire

K923 What's Hot

If you’re a fan of female country, then you needed to be in Nashville this weekend when Miranda Lambert made a surprise appearance at Little Big Town’s show at Ryman Auditorium for a killer cover of the Dixie Chicks’ “Goodbye Earl.“ The spirited Saturday-night performance was met with raucous applause from the audience, who were there to see LBT’s ongoing Ryman residency. Fan-shot videos of the cover show Lambert singing lead while LBT backed her up on the hit single’s “nah nah nah“ vocals. LBT next plays the Ryman on September 15.

Watch Surprise Guest Miranda Lambert Team With Little Big Town to Sing “Goodbye Earl” at the Ryman | Nash Country Daily: http://www.nashcountrydaily.com/2017/07/31/watch-surprise-guest-miranda-lambert-team-with-little-big-town-to-sing-goodbye-earl-at-the-ryman/


