Posted: April 09, 2018

Miranda Lambert & Anderson East Break Up After More Than 2 Years Together

Miranda Lambert & Anderson East Break Up After More Than 2 Years Together

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Miranda Lambert is like Taylor Swift in a way. She takes huge life situations and uses her emotions to create great music that wins huge awards. Even if that huge life situation is heart break. So expect Miranda’s next big album, because her and Anderson East have reportedly ended their relationship after more than two years of dating. The 34-year-old country star and 30-year-old singer-songwriter had been together since late 2015 after Lambert’s split from ex-husband Blake Shelton. Neither of the musicians has spoken publicly about breakup reports. However, rumors have been floating around recently about the two so  E ntertainment Tonight did some digging and  noted that the last time that Lambert posted about East was in January and that he hasn’t posted about her since last November.

