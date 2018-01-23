Now Playing
Posted: January 23, 2018

Miranda Lamber Reveals Her Source Of Confidence

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

When Miranda Lambert steps on stage she is a confident woman who has found her place in country music. However, as Miranda tells Kix Brooks on America’s Country Countdown, that is not always the case:

“I’m still looking for it. [Miranda laughs] I’m still like every other girl. I also have a slogan I say to myself: ‘Fake it ’til you make it.’ If I’m not confident and I need to walk out there and be confident, I just pretend to be and then somehow it just shifts in my mind. Like, it changes me to get confident.”

