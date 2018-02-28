Now Playing
Posted: February 28, 2018

Miranda Lamber Donates BIG Bucks To Animal Shelters All Over The U.S.

Miranda Lamber Donates BIG Bucks To Animal Shelters All Over The U.S.

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

If we know anything about Miranda Lambert it’s that she is the biggest dog-lover in Nashville, so it’s no wonder that her MuttNation Foundation has just given away a whopping $189,000 to more than 50 animal shelters across the U.S.! If you remember in January when Miranda was touring, she made it clear that outside of every show on the “Livin’ Like Hippies” Tour that she would accept any food donations in a red wagon. Nash Country Daily reports that the shelters received grants between $3,000 and $5,000 each and were selected based on such criteria as fiscal responsibility, community presence, and adoption rates. Says Lambert in a statement, “I am amazed and humbled by the great work these shelters do and so honored to be able to support their critical efforts on behalf of rescue animals.”

miranda

 

K92.3 Photos!

 

