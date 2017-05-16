Okay, in all seriousness when you hear him explain his reasoning … it doesn’t sound as crazy. LOL

Australian millionaire Tim Gurner thinks that millennials are unable to buy homes because they’re wasting money on things like avocado toast. “When I was trying to buy my first home, I wasn’t buying smashed avocado for $19 and four coffees at $4 each,” he told Australia’s version of 60 Minutes over the weekend. “We’re at a point now where the expectations of younger people are very, very high. They want to eat out every day, they want travel to Europe every year. The people that own homes today worked very, very hard for it [and] saved every dollar, did everything they could to get up the property investment ladder.” The internet has since mocked the 35-year-old construction mogul, who’s worth an estimated $460 million, for his comments. “Alright, I did the math. If I stopped eating avocado toast every day, I would be able to afford a bad house in Los Angeles in 642 years,” one tweeted. Another simply quipped, “B**ch, don’t tell me how to brunch.”