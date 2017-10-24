Now Playing
Posted: October 24, 2017

Miley Changes Things Up On “The Voice” & Uses Steal To Add First Male To Her Team

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

Miley Cyrus made “The Voice” history during the blind auditions to be the first ever judge to have an all female team. That was until last night of course. Last night’s episode of  The Voice,  she used her steal to add the FIRST guy to her team. The surprise shake-up took place after Team Jennifer’s Shi’Ann Jones and Stephan Marcellus went head-to-head on The Beatles’ “Oh! Darling” during the Battles Round. When Jennifer chose to keep Shi’Ann, Miley grabbed Stephan for her own team. The night also saw Team Miley’s Addison Agen going to Team Adam after facing off with Karli Webster on a stripped-down version of “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper.

