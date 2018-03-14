Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: March 14, 2018

Midland Releasing Spanish Version Of “Drinkin’ Problem”

Comments

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Here is a little teaser that Midland shared on Youtube of their song “Drinkin’ Problem” that is going to be released in Spanish soon…

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

K92.3 Photos!

 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation