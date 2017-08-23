By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

Uh oh… things are getting a little tense between the judges on America’s Got Talent… Mel B of the Spice girls stormed off the America’s Got Talent stage on Tuesday night after fellow judge Simon Cowell made a crack about her wedding to estranged husband Stephen Balafonte. Mel B is in the middle of a very bitter and public divorce battle and Cowell’s ill-timed joke was delivered after a magician suffered a technical malfunction during his performance. “I kind of imagine this would be like Mel B’s wedding night,” Cowell remarked as the audience gasped. “A lot of anticipation, not much promise or delivery.” The quip clearly struck a nerve with Mel B, who proceeded to fling her glass of water at Cowell, which in that moment, she kind of looked as though she was being playful and wasn’t effected by the comment but then walking out of the studio live on air. “Mel B is out,” host Tyra Banks declared as she watched the drama go down. “This is live TV, y’all. Live TV.” Cowell responded to the chaos by merely looking amused.