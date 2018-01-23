Now Playing
Posted: January 23, 2018

Meet Russell Dickerson At The K92.3 New Faces Showcase

Meet Russell Dickerson At The K92.3 New Faces Showcase
Meet Russell Dickerson At The K92.3 New Faces Showcase
Meet Russell Dickerson At The K92.3 New Faces Showcase
Meet Russell Dickerson At The K92.3 New Faces Showcase

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

K92.3 New Faces Showcase featuring Russell Dickerson Presented By Carl Black of Orlando!

Show is  FREE but you need a ticket to get in. Pick up your ticket now at  Carl Black of OrlandoCowboys Orlando or the  K92.3 Studios.

Want to meet Russell? HERE’S HOW:

  • Every morning this week (1/22-1/26) at 7:10 during the O-Town Showdown, represent your city and beat your opponent during a quick trivia match. Be the first to get 2 out of 3 questions correct and you’ll get on Ashley’s All Access List to have an Eat &amp; Greet with our K92.3 New Faces Showcase artist before the show!!

 

Learn more about Russell Dickerson:  here

Show Date: Tuesday, January 30th 2018

Location: Cowboys Orlando

Doors: 8PM

Show: 9:30PM

MUST BE 18+ TO ENTER

THANKS TO OUR PRESENTING SPONSOR: CARL BLACK OF ORLANDO

carl black
Thanks to our Sponsors:

