Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: May 17, 2017

Meet ALL The Men Of The Bachelorette

Comments

Related

View Larger
Meet ALL The Men Of The Bachelorette
View Larger
Meet ALL The Men Of The Bachelorette
View Larger
Meet ALL The Men Of The Bachelorette
View Larger
Meet ALL The Men Of The Bachelorette
View Larger
Meet ALL The Men Of The Bachelorette
View Larger
Meet ALL The Men Of The Bachelorette
View Larger
Meet ALL The Men Of The Bachelorette
View Larger
Meet ALL The Men Of The Bachelorette
View Larger
Meet ALL The Men Of The Bachelorette
View Larger
Meet ALL The Men Of The Bachelorette
View Larger
Meet ALL The Men Of The Bachelorette
View Larger
Meet ALL The Men Of The Bachelorette
View Larger
Meet ALL The Men Of The Bachelorette
View Larger
Meet ALL The Men Of The Bachelorette
View Larger
Meet ALL The Men Of The Bachelorette
View Larger
Meet ALL The Men Of The Bachelorette
View Larger
Meet ALL The Men Of The Bachelorette
View Larger
Meet ALL The Men Of The Bachelorette
View Larger
Meet ALL The Men Of The Bachelorette
View Larger
Meet ALL The Men Of The Bachelorette
View Larger
Meet ALL The Men Of The Bachelorette
View Larger
Meet ALL The Men Of The Bachelorette
View Larger
Meet ALL The Men Of The Bachelorette
View Larger
Meet ALL The Men Of The Bachelorette
View Larger
Meet ALL The Men Of The Bachelorette

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

For the first time ever, Chris Harrison decided to introduce all the the Bachelorette contestants on a Facebook live video Wednesday night, days before the premier of the new season. Monday night is the big day and now we can start picking our favorites before the first episode…Here is the video introducing all the men, and below is their headshots, names, ages, and occupations. Who are you rooting for?

Adam

Age: 27

Occupation: Real Estate Agent

Alex

Age: 28

Occupation: Information Systems Supervisor

Anthony

Age: 26

Occupation: Education Software Manager

Blake E

Age: 31

Occupation: Aspiring Drummer

Blake K

Age: 29

Occupation: US Marine

Brady

Age: 29

Occupation: Male Model

Bryan

Age: 37

Occupation: Chiropracter

Bryce

Age: 30

Occupation: Firefighter

Dean

Age: 26

Occupation: Startup Recruiter

DeMario

Age: 30

Occupation: Executive Recruiter

Eric

Age: 29

Occupation: Personal Trainer

Fred

Age: 27

Occupation: Executive Assistant

Grant

Age: 29

Occupation: Emergency Medicine Physician

Ignacio aka Iggy

Age: 30

Occupation: Consulting Firm CEO

Jack

Age: 32

Occupation: Attorney

Jamey

Age: 32

Occupation: Sales Account Executive

Jedediah

Age: 35

Occupation: ER Physician

Jonathan

Age: 31

Occupation: Tickle Monster

Josiah

Age: 28

Occupation: Prosecuting Attorney

Kenneth

Age: 31

Occupation: Senior Inventory Analyst

Kenny

Age: 35

Occupation: Pro Wrestler

Kyle

Age: 26

Occupation: Marketing Consultant

Lee

Age: 30

Occupation: Singer/Songwriter

Lucas

Age: 30

Occupation: Whaboom

Matt

Age: 32

Occupation: Construction Sales Rep

Michael

Age: 26

Occupation: Former Pro Baseball Player

Milton

Age: 31

Occupation: Hotel Recreation Supervisor

Mohit

Age: 26

Occupation: Product Supervisor

Peter

Age: 30

Occupation: Business Owner

Rob

Age: 30

Occupation: Law Student

Will

Age: 28

Occupation: Sales Manager


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

K92.3 Photos!

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation