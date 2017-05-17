Meet ALL The Men Of The Bachelorette

For the first time ever, Chris Harrison decided to introduce all the the Bachelorette contestants on a Facebook live video Wednesday night, days before the premier of the new season. Monday night is the big day and now we can start picking our favorites before the first episode…Here is the video introducing all the men, and below is their headshots, names, ages, and occupations. Who are you rooting for?

Adam Age: 27 Occupation: Real Estate Agent Alex Age: 28 Occupation: Information Systems Supervisor Anthony Age: 26 Occupation: Education Software Manager Blake E Age: 31 Occupation: Aspiring Drummer Blake K Age: 29 Occupation: US Marine Brady Age: 29 Occupation: Male Model Bryan Age: 37 Occupation: Chiropracter Bryce Age: 30 Occupation: Firefighter Dean Age: 26 Occupation: Startup Recruiter DeMario Age: 30 Occupation: Executive Recruiter Eric Age: 29 Occupation: Personal Trainer Fred Age: 27 Occupation: Executive Assistant Grant Age: 29 Occupation: Emergency Medicine Physician Ignacio aka Iggy Age: 30 Occupation: Consulting Firm CEO Jack Age: 32 Occupation: Attorney Jamey Age: 32 Occupation: Sales Account Executive Jedediah Age: 35 Occupation: ER Physician Jonathan Age: 31 Occupation: Tickle Monster Josiah Age: 28 Occupation: Prosecuting Attorney Kenneth Age: 31 Occupation: Senior Inventory Analyst Kenny Age: 35 Occupation: Pro Wrestler Kyle Age: 26 Occupation: Marketing Consultant Lee Age: 30 Occupation: Singer/Songwriter Lucas Age: 30 Occupation: Whaboom Matt Age: 32 Occupation: Construction Sales Rep Michael Age: 26 Occupation: Former Pro Baseball Player Milton Age: 31 Occupation: Hotel Recreation Supervisor Mohit Age: 26 Occupation: Product Supervisor Peter Age: 30 Occupation: Business Owner Rob Age: 30 Occupation: Law Student Will Age: 28 Occupation: Sales Manager