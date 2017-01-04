Mariah Carey Opens Up About Her Mortifying NYE Performance

A few days ago Mariah Carey posted a Tweet that said something along the lines of “Shi* happens. Have a happy and healthy new year everyone. Here’s to making more headlines in 2017.” Yes that was her speaking out for the first time after her botched NYE performance but Mariah Carey has finally opened up a little more following her disastrous performance on this year’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest special. “All I can say is Dick Clark was an incredible person and I was lucky enough to work with him when I first started in the music business,” Carey tells Entertainment Weekly in a new interview. “I’m of the opinion that Dick Clark would not have let an artist go through that and he would have been as mortified as I was in real time.” Thankfully, Carey adds, her fans “have been so supportive” and the audio mishap won’t stop her from doing live television performances in the future.

Shit happens Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here's to making more headlines in 2017 pic.twitter.com/0Td8se57jr — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 1, 2017