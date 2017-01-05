Mariah Carey’s Ex Husband Speaks Out, Says She Needs To Seek Help

Mariah Carey’s ex-husband Tommy Mottola is obviously not a huge fan of the singer who is now staring in her own TV show. He has blasted the singer’s recent career choices and suggested that she needs help. The record executive, who helped launch Mariah’s career in 1990 with “Vision of Love,” tells Page Six that he can’t believe the Grammy winner is currently staring on the E! docu-series Mariah’s World. “That does absolutely nothing for her integrity, her credibility, or her massive talent,” he declares. “She should take a step back, think carefully and figure out what to do next.” He adds, “My only advice is that she should hire more seasoned and respected professionals to surround her and help her with her career.” Mariah’s manager Stella Bulochnikov has since fired back by aking, “Really? Tommy is a relic. Did he give you that statement from a rotary phone?”