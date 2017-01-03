Dick Clark Productions denies any of the charges from Mariah Carey that her New Year’s Eve performance problems were done in order to exploit what happened for ratings. Her concer that she did in Time Square for the New Years Eve special came with many technical dificulties . A vocal track supposedly malfunctioned and her earpieces failed as well. Carey tried to cover the malfunction by asking the audience to sing along with her, but that didn’t work either, as you can see in the video above.

A spokesperson for Carey, Nicole Perna, told “Billboard” magazine that the “production set her up to fail.” The singer’s manager, Stella Bulochnikov, also blamed the show’s producers for the botched performance. She says the in-ears were not working, and despite the crew changing out the battery pack, and telling her they would work on stage, Carey still could not hear through them. She pulled them out, but the roar of the crowd was so loud she couldn’t hear the music.

Despite Carey’s people asking Dick Clark Productions to cut her performance in the West Coast feed, they refused. “I asked him why they would want to run a performance with mechanical glitches unless they just wanted eyeballs at any expense … It’s not artist friendly, especially when the artist cut her vacation short as a New Year’s gift to them,” Bulochnikov said.