Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: January 03, 2017

Mariah Carey Blames Dick Clark Productions for sabotaging her NYE Performance

Comments

Related

View Larger
Mariah Carey Blames Dick Clark Productions for sabotaging her NYE Performance

Dick Clark Productions denies any of the charges from Mariah Carey that her New Year’s Eve performance problems were done in order to exploit what happened for ratings. Her concer that she did in Time Square for the New Years Eve special came with many technical dificulties. A vocal track supposedly malfunctioned and her earpieces failed as well. Carey tried to cover the malfunction by asking the audience to sing along with her, but that didn’t work either, as you can see in the video above.
 
A spokesperson for Carey, Nicole Perna, told “Billboard” magazine that the “production set her up to fail.” The singer’s manager, Stella Bulochnikov, also blamed the show’s producers for the botched performance. She says the in-ears were not working, and despite the crew changing out the battery pack, and telling her they would work on stage, Carey still could not hear through them. She pulled them out, but the roar of the crowd was so loud she couldn’t hear the music.
 
Despite Carey’s people asking Dick Clark Productions to cut her performance in the West Coast feed, they refused. “I asked him why they would want to run a performance with mechanical glitches unless they just wanted eyeballs at any expense … It’s not artist friendly, especially when the artist cut her vacation short as a New Year’s gift to them,” Bulochnikov said.
 
 “Billboard” says an unnamed production source claims that Carey could have rehearsed but chose not to, instead using a body double earlier in the day when the sound equipment was working properly. In a statement to “Variety,” the company said cited the numerous television events they produce, including the “American Music Awards” and the “Academy of Country Music Awards,” adding they would never compromise the success of any artist. The statement went on to say that the people at Dick Clark Productions have the utmost respect for Ms. Carey as an artist and acknowledge her tremendous accomplishments in the industry

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

K92.3 Photos!

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

INSTAGRAM: @K923ORLANDO
 

© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2016 Rovi Corporation