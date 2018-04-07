Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd Have Breathtaking Honeymoon In Bora Bora

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

These photos speak for themselves… Maren Morris and her hubby, Ryan Hurd, got married Saturday, March 24th and they have been in Bora Bora ever since on the most beautiful honeymoon you could imagine. It’s almost like she is living in a magazine…

She also went all goo goo over her hubby in an emotional post, which is perfect.

She captioned a photo from their wedding with a lengthy but sentimental post that says, “It is a miracle that I am awake right now before you, so I’ll write this quick. I remember the day I first saw you and how painfully attractive you were. Yes, I’m shallow, but it’s true. We wrote a song Tim McGraw later recorded, had lunch at Mojo, and that’s when I got to know you. You were kind and told the first of many Dad jokes I’d come to hear over the years. Then a bee flew up your shirt and your reflexes were so quick and hilarious, I tried to stifle a laugh. That was 5 years ago and the universe had its plan to make us wait, but wait we did, and now I feel like I’m the luckiest human to be yours. I don’t think we really abide by the whole “soulmate” concept, because you don’t complete me and I don’t complete you. We are whole. But know this… you amplify me. You never try to water me down or extinguish my fire to be myself. You just love me. I promise to love you. We made it one whole week of marriage, and we haven’t called it quits, so that’s something to celebrate. Now wake up, and let’s go have a drink before noon in this beautiful place to celebrate your music video being out. I love you, @ryanhurd”