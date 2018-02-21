Now Playing
Posted: February 21, 2018

Maren Morris Opts Out For Traditional Bachelorette Party

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Maren Morris got her friends together on Monday night (2/19) for a big bachelorette party in Nashville. If you follow her on Instagram you may have seen a few drunken Instagram stories that were hilarious. But Maren’s crew didn’t hit the honky tonks on Lower Broadway like the many other bachelorette parties in Music City. Instead, they opted for a low key house party that included plenty of alcohol as well as lip-syncing to classic 90’s songs. Morris’ documented the celebration on Instagram, sharing videos and pictures of how the big soiree went down. The party was attended by everyone from RaeLynn and Cassadee Pope to Kree Harrison and Lucie Silvas.

