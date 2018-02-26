Maren Morris Has Familiar Main Charactar In New Music Video For “Rich”

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Maren Morris hasn’t revealed much about her new music video for “Rich,” other than it’s a Western and it stars her fiancé, Ryan Hurd:

(Maren Morris) “Ryan has never been in a video of mine, so I was like, ‘We’re getting married in a month, I think you owe me this.’ So, he’s the cowboy in it. And, I kind of conquered my fear of horses [laughs]. I had a very nice horse.”

The “Rich” music video was directed by TK McKamy, the same director who helmed Thomas Rhett’s movie-trailer inspired video for “Craving You” starring Maren.